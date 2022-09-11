Rune Price Reaches $30.01 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $405,608.03 and $142.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $30.01 or 0.00138508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
