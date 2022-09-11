Rune Price Reaches $30.01 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $405,608.03 and $142.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $30.01 or 0.00138508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.