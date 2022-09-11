Rupee Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $10,782.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

