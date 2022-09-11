Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $10,510.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

