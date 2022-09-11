RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.29

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.29 ($40.09) and traded as high as €41.27 ($42.11). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.22 ($42.06), with a volume of 2,610,590 shares traded.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.29.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.