Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Critical Survey

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% GoHealth -21.33% 10.22% 4.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and GoHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion 7.70 $65.87 million $0.21 202.67 GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.13 -$189.36 million ($2.00) -0.21

Volatility and Risk

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryan Specialty and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 GoHealth 2 5 0 0 1.71

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. GoHealth has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 620.98%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats GoHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

