SAFE DEAL Price Down 14.8% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $45,721.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00781117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,120,562 coins and its circulating supply is 4,093,420 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.