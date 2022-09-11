SafeBlast Hits One Day Trading Volume of $154,333.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 5% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $757,897.71 and approximately $154,333.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

