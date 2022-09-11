SafeCapital 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $4,274.57 and $7.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

