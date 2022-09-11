SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.88 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $31.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00139459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00260797 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00035074 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001520 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

