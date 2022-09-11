SafePal (SFP) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, SafePal has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $42.54 million and $5.15 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002048 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal. The official website for SafePal is www.safepal.io.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

