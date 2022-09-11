Safex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Safex Token has a market cap of $3.30 million and $78.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Safex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.