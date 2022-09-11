saffron.finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,698.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $22,698.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.35 or 0.00279509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.

saffron.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche.Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

