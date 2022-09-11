Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €106.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

EPA:SAF opened at €103.80 ($105.92) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($94.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.69.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

