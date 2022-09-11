Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Saia worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saia by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Saia by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

