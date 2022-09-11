Sakura (SKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Sakura (SKU) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $319,061.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sakura has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Sakura is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers.The Sakura SKU token is cross-chain compatible as our unique 2-way peg bridge technology allows the EVM based Sakura address and Kusama based Clover address to be bounded together, allowing the utilization of all both chains together. SKU will have a unique native bridge for both SKU<->ETH and SKU<->BSC.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

