Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

