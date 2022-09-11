Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SAL opened at $23.50 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

