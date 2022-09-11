Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

