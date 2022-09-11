Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 4,665 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,437.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31,173.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 80,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $68.51 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

