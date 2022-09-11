Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,557 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.