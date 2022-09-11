Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

