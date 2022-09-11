Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 70,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $51.20 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -493.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

