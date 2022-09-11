Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

MAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

