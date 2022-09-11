Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 22.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 682,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $151,378,000 after purchasing an additional 124,097 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 253.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Visa by 33.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

