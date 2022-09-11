Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 2.1 %

SBRA stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 631.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.