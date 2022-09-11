Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

KREF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.