Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

