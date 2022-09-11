Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Grid by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in National Grid by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in National Grid by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Price Performance

About National Grid

NYSE NGG opened at $62.85 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

