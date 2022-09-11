Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,183,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 17.90 and a 200 day moving average of 19.72. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile



Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

