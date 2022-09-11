Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $85.17 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

