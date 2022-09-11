Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 525 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of C opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.