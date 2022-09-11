Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 744 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,292,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

