Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.38 ($63.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

