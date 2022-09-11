Sapphire Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $392.76 million and $215,718.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 117.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

