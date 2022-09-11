Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.72

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$13.78. Savaria shares last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 89,983 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$885.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

