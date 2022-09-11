Scala Achieves Market Cap of $550,252.63 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Scala has a market cap of $550,252.63 and approximately $339.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

XLA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

