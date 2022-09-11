ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $7,977.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004309 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a N/A coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,181,177 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

