Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Seagate Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 752,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.