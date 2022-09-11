SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

