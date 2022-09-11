SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.44.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of SEAS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.
Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares during the period.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
