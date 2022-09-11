SeChain (SNN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $482.00

SeChain (SNN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. SeChain has a total market capitalization of $92,860.33 and $482.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SeChain has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One SeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00774387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014866 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019649 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About SeChain
SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SeChain is snn.cash.
SeChain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.