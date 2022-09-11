Secret (SIE) Price Down 59.2% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $17,666.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

