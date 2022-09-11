Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,448.00

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $832,544.00 and approximately $10,448.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token
Receive News & Updates for Secured MoonRat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secured MoonRat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.