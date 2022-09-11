Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.25 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $156.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.