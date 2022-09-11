Seedify.fund Price Reaches $2.79 on Top Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00012906 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $99.56 million and $10.78 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

SFUND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,705,215 coins. Seedify.fund’s official website is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

