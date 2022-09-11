Seele-N Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

