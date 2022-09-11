Seele-N Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,658.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055607 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066491 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074885 BTC.
Seele-N Coin Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
