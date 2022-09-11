Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $158,212.08 and $23,873.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

