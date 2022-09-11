SelfKey (KEY) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $28.04 million and $8.69 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

