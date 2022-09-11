Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $104,831.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,032,343,150 coins and its circulating supply is 11,508,515,585 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is an open-source decentralized VPN network application, a modern VPN solution backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel Network hosts open-source distributed and decentralized applications that provide users with assurance that their session information is not being logged, their communication not being stored, and that not even the creator of the application can view any dataThe original Sentinel token (SENT) was an ERC-20 token used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform.The Sentinel Network ($DVPN) is a peer to peer bandwidth marketplace that enables Decentralized Virtual Private Network (dVPN) applications and services. Powered by the native $DVPN token along with Tendermint core & Exidio.Sentinel (ERC20) is migrating to its own sovereign Cøsmos SDK/Tendermint-based blockchain. The community-enabled swap process is live. It is ongoing and will continue for over 12 months, until April 15th 2022. Tokens will be credited after genesis of the mainnet launch on March 27th 2021. Now every Sentinel ($SENT) holder can swap their $SENT tokens for mainnet $DVPN tokens. The swap is at a ratio of 1:1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

