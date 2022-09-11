Sentivate (SNTVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,047.00

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $43,047.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power.”

