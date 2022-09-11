SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €7.60 ($7.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of €10.78 ($11.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $928.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.